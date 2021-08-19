The West Indies will face Pakistan in the second game of the two-match Test series on Friday at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.
The West Indies won the opener, held at the same venue, by one wicket in a thrilling finish in which star bowler Kemar Roach scored the winning runs for the hosts.
In addition to Roach, captain Kraigg Brathwaite and teenage pacer Jayden Seales, the Player of the Match, excelled for the West Indies. Seales, at 19, became the youngest West Indies bowler to get a five-wicket haul in Test cricket.
Among Pakistan’s standouts were captain Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
In other cricket news, England recalled batsman Dawid Malan for the third test against India and dropped opener Dom Sibley from the 15-man squad on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old Malan hasn’t played a test match in three years but is the world’s No. 1-ranked Twenty20 batsman. The third test begins at Headingley in Leeds next Wednesday.
Sibley scored just 57 runs in four innings against India this month. India won by 151 runs at Lord’s last week and the first match in the five-test series ended in a draw.
Zak Crawley was also dropped for the third test, making it likely that Haseeb Hameed will move up to open alongside Rory Burns. Malan is expected to bat at No. 3.
Seamer Saqib Mahmood was included and spinner Jack Leach is out, though he will be on standby as backup to Moeen Ali.