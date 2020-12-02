HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — West Indies captain Jason Holder won an important toss and chose to bowl today on the first day of the first cricket test against New Zealand at Seddon Park.
The toss was delayed by two hours because of rain which saturated the playing area. The first session began at 1 p.m. local time but extended playing hours means little play will be lost.
New Zealand opening batsman Will Young made a delayed test debut in place of injured wicketkeeper B.J. Watling.
After 27 overs, New Zealand was 79 for the loss of one wicket. Young lost his wicket (lbw) to pacer Shannon Gabriel early in the session after scoring five runs.
The West Indies welcomed back Dwayne Bravo who missed their mid-year tour to England and named Jermaine Blackwood ahead of Shimrom Hetmeyer.