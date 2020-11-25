ATLANTA — Just like that, the Atlanta Hawks transformed themselves into a playoff contender.
A team that averaged less than 25 wins the last three seasons added to its impressive young core with a whirlwind of free-agent signings, capped by the news late Tuesday that Sacramento would not match a four-year, $72 million offer sheet to Bogdan Bogdanovic.
“It’s go time,” tweeted Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young, clearly excited by the bulked-up supporting case he’ll have around him in 2021.
“Let’s work!!!” Bogdanovic tweeted back.
Flush with more cap space than any other team heading into free agency after beginning a major overhaul three years ago, the Hawks quickly signed forward Danilo Gallinari (three years, $61.5 million) and guards Rajon Rondo (two years, $15 million) and Kris Dunn (two years, $10 million).
Then, after a proposed sign-and-trade that would have sent Bogdanovic to the Milwaukee Bucks fell through, Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk pounced at the opportunity to grab the 28-year-old Serbian guard with a lucrative offer that he figured the Kings wouldn’t be able to match.
He was right.
“I guess that’s what happens when you have the most money in the market,” Schlenk said Wednesday.
So capped a six-day transformation for one of the league’s backwater franchises, which began last Thursday with the selection of Southern California center Onyeka Okongwu at No. 6 overall in the NBA draft.
Adding Bogdanovic, Gallinari, Rondo, Dunn and Okongwu to a promising core of Young, John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish — all first-round picks the previous three years — suddenly makes the Hawks one of the Eastern Conference’s most intriguing teams.
“Clearly we’re at a point where we decided to push in and get guys who would go well with our young guys, so we can start taking steps forward in the won-loss column,” Schlenk said, “We wanted to fill our roster with veteran guys who could help those young guys be the best players they can be in the future.”
Schlenk appears to have addressed the squad’s three biggest shortcomings: defense, 3-point shooting and depth. He also wanted to build depth heading into a season filled with uncertainty because of the pandemic, also adding Tony Snell in a trade and signing free agent Solomon Hill.
Gallinari, who officially came aboard on a sign-and-trade with Oklahoma City that also netted the Hawks cash considerations and only cost them a conditional second-round draft pick in 2025, averaged 18.7 points and shot 40.5% from beyond the arc for the Thunder.
He gives coach Lloyd Pierce some intriguing options in a front court that already has a budding star at power forward in Collins, who averaged 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds in the pandemic-shortened season. There’s also Hunter, the No. 5 overall pick in 2019, at small forward.
Atlanta will have a completely new look at center with Okongwu and expected starter Clint Capela, who was acquired from Houston last season at the trade deadline but was injured and never got on the court.
Of course, Young is the centerpiece of this franchise, a charismatic, high-scoring point guard who was voted an All-Star Game starter in just his second season.
Young averaged 29.6 points and 9.3 assists, but he was a big liability at the defensive end.