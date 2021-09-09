A visitor traces the date etched in a marble slab on the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial before the 15th Anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, September 11, 2016 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field outside Shanksville, with 40 passengers and four hijackers aboard, on September 11, 2001. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images/TNS)