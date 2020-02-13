WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is withdrawing the nomination of a former federal prosecutor to oversee sanctions at the Treasury Department, according to two White House officials.
Jessie Liu had been the U.S. attorney in charge of the office that prosecuted Roger Stone, a political ally of President Donald Trump. The decision to pull her nomination came after the Justice Department on Tuesday reduced its recommendation for the duration of Stone’s sentence, a reversal that followed a Trump tweet criticizing prosecutors’ initial recommendation as too harsh.
Trump said on Tuesday that the initial sentence of seven to nine years prosecutors recommended for Stone was “an insult to our country.” Four prosecutors resigned from the case after DOJ reduced their recommendation.
The White House didn’t say why Liu’s nomination had been withdrawn, or whether there was a connection with her role as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. She stepped down from that office last month. White House spokespeople didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Trump nominated Liu in December as the Treasury Department’s under secretary for terrorism and financial crimes. Her confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee had been scheduled for Thursday.
Her withdrawal was reported earlier by Axios.
Last March, she withdrew from consideration for the No. 3 post at the Justice Department after conservatives complained about her past association with the National Association of Women Lawyers, Bloomberg Law reported, adding that Sen. Mike Lee of Utah objected because the organization supported abortion rights when she was one of its officers.
Liu told the National Review that she had parted ways with the group years ago over some of its stances.
In announcing Liu’s nomination to the Treasury position in December, the White House highlighted her work as chairwoman of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, as well as her time as Treasury’s deputy general counsel. She graduated from Harvard and received a law degree from Yale.
