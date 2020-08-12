LOS ANGELES — When the Dodgers acquired Mookie Betts in February and signed him to a 12-year contract extension the day before opening day, the assumption was the club would plug Betts into the leadoff spot and enjoy the dividends.
There wasn’t a reason to think differently. Betts became one of the best players in the world leading off for the Boston Red Sox. He made four All-Star teams, won an MVP Award, and led the team to a championship as an everyday leadoff hitter. In spring training, Betts said he wanted to continue in that role because it’s where he felt most comfortable and where he thought his skill set shined most. The Dodgers, following suit, had Betts bat first in spring training and again during training camp.
Then the Dodgers dropped a surprise on opening day, batting Betts second against the San Francisco Giants. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained the team was going to have Betts bat second against right-handed starting pitchers for the “foreseeable future” to split the team’s left-handed hitters. Nearly three weeks later, it’s still happening as the Dodgers struggle to manufacture runs when they’re not slugging homers.
Roberts has defended the decision to keep Betts in the two-hole, pointing out that the team’s offensive struggles go deeper than batting order.
“When you’re talking about one player and lineup construction, where he hits leadoff once a game, and the numbers to last year are very similar as far as production,” Roberts said Tuesday. “And now you’re taking in eight other players in a lineup that particular game that matter as well. So, when you potentially give them match-ups and make it a little more difficult for the opposing managers, I think that has some value, too.”
Betts has been one of the few offensive bright spots for the Dodgers. Max Muncy was the team’s original leadoff hitter against right-handed hitters but slumped enough for the Dodgers to drop him in the order. He is batting .186. Joc Pederson replaced Muncy atop the order and is batting .196.