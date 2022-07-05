FILE - Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates after scoring against Real Madrid during the Women's Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Putellas will lead Spain's squad at the women's European Championship in England next month. Putellas is the highlight of the 23-player list announced by coach Jorge Vilda on Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)