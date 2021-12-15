Hearing continues for sailor accused of torching warship
SAN DIEGO — A key witness in the Navy’s case against a junior sailor accused of setting the fire that destroyed a U.S. warship last year testified Tuesday that he is certain that he saw the suspect in the area where the flames ignited, but acknowledged changing the account he initially told investigators.
Petty Officer Kenji Velasco blamed his nervousness for the changes to his story and said in military court during a preliminary hearing that he was now “100 percent” sure that he saw the suspect, Apprentice Ryan Sawyer Mays, descend to the ship’s lower vehicle storage area on the day of the fire.
Investigators have said cardboard boxes in the storage area were ignited, starting the blaze that burned for nearly five days on the USS Bonhomme Richard in July 2020, injuring dozens of personnel aboard and sending acrid smoke wafting over San Diego. It marked one of the worst non-combat warship disasters in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship was damanged so badly damaged that it had to be scuttled.
Mays has denied igniting the fire, insisting he was on the ship’s hangar bay when the fire started.
Mays is charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel. The hearing that started Monday and continued Tuesday will determine whether there is enough evidence for a military trial.
Navy prosecutors have alleged that Mays was “disgruntled” after dropping out of Navy SEAL training, but Mays’ lawyers said there was no physical evidence connecting him to the blaze.
Velasco and two other sailors testified Tuesday that Mays was combative, disrespectful and had a poor attitude after he dropped out of the grueling SEAL training and was assigned to the ship’s deck duty, which was largely cleaning work.
About 160 sailors and officers were on board when the fire started on the 840-foot vessel, which had been docked at Naval Base San Diego while undergoing a two-year, $250 million upgrade.
Winds coming off San Diego Bay whipped up the flames that shot up the ship’s elevator shafts and exhaust stacks. Two explosions — one heard as far as 13 miles away — caused the fire to grow.
Police seek help solving murder of wealthy Canadian
TORONTO — Police are asking for the public’s help after releasing video of a suspect in the killing of Canadian drug company billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife four years ago.
Toronto Det. Sgt. Brandon Price said Tuesday the suspect spends “a very suspicious amount of time” in the immediate area of the Sherman home around the time the Sherman’s were murdered.
Price provided the public with security camera footage of a man or woman walking down a sidewalk with a hat who seems to kick up his or her right boot as they takes each step. The video does not show the suspect’s face. Price estimated the person is 5-6 to 5 foot-9 tall.
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.
Sherman, who founded generic drugmaker Apotex Inc., and his wife, Honey, were found dead in their Toronto mansion on Dec. 15, 2017. The two were hanging by belts from a railing that surrounds their indoor pool and were in a semi-seated position on the pool deck.
Sherman, 75, was known for litigiousness and aggressive business practices as he developed Apotex, which had a global work force of about 11,000. In “Prescription Games,” a 2001 book about the industry, he mused that a rival might want to kill him.
Fla. company offers 2 free homes as worker incentive
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — While many companies are offering bonuses or higher pay as a way to lure and keep workers, a central Florida business is offering a drawing for two brand new and mortgage-free houses.
Mechanical One, which provides air conditioning and plumbing for new developments, is planning to hold the drawing next December, president and CEO Jason James told the Orlando Sentinel.
“My passion is really trying to reinvent employee appreciation,” James said. “Our business model is really, if we take care of our people, they are going to do more for us than any marketing budget.”
The company has bought two lots for the three-bedroom, two-bath homes and has set aside a $500,000 budget for the project.
James told the newspaper he thought about other incentives, such a giving away a car or a vacation. But then he decided he wanted his employees to be able to enjoy their own homes.
“Many of our employees own a home already, but a lot of them rent,” he said.
To qualify for the drawing, employees must be with the company for a full year and take a financial literacy class, paid for by the company. They also must perform 20 hours of community service at a nonprofit of the employee’s choosing.
Teacher ‘Dash for Cash’ event prompts apology
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The organizers of a fundraiser that featured teachers on their hands and knees grabbing for dollar bills at a junior hockey league game in South Dakota are apologizing after the event drew criticism.
The “Dash For Cash” Saturday night in Sioux Falls was a competition in which 10 local teachers were selected to collect money for school projects. They had five minutes to collect as many of the 5,000 $1 bills that were spread out on carpet at center ice between periods at the Sioux Falls Stampede’s arena.
Critics on social media called the event demeaning. Loren Paul, president of the South Dakota Education Association, said it showed that the state needs to do better for its teachers and students when it comes to funding education.
“While the Dash for the Cash may have been well-intentioned, it only underscores the fact that educators don’t have the resources necessary to meet the needs of their students,” Paul said. “As a state, we shouldn’t be forcing teachers to crawl around on an ice rink to get the money they need to fund their classrooms.”
The Sioux Falls Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct, which donated the cash, together issued an apology Monday, the Argus Leader reported.
— The Associated Press
“Although our intent was to provide a positive and fun experience for teachers, we can see how it appears to be degrading and insulting towards the participating teachers and the teaching profession as a whole,” the apology stated.
In their apology, the Sioux Falls Stampede along with CU Mortgage Direct said they would be providing an additional $15,500 to area teachers.