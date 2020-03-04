Hit by power shortages, South Africa’s economy in recession
JOHANNESBURG — Widespread power cuts are blamed for pushing South Africa’s economy, the continent’s most industrialized, into recession, according to official statistics released Tuesday.
The South African economy shrank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from the previous three-month period, after contracting by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to Stats SA. A recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of economic decline.
South Africa’s nationwide power blackouts are blamed for the larger than expected decline in the fourth quarter. The state-owned power utility, Eskom, has been unable to meet demand and has had to implement rotating cuts in electricity to residences, factories, mines and businesses.
U.K., so far mildly affected, prepares for virus spread
LONDON — British authorities laid out plans Tuesday to confront a COVID-19 epidemic, saying that the new coronavirus could spread within weeks from a few dozen confirmed cases to millions of infections, with thousands of people in the U.K. at risk of death.
Officials hope the most drastic measures won’t be needed. Britain may not be able to stop the virus, but it has one vital advantage in fighting it: a head start.
Unlike harder-hit neighbors such as Italy or France, the U.K. has seen just 51 confirmed cases of the new illness and little social disruption. Health officials have advised people to work, socialize and travel as usual — as long as they remember to wash their hands often in warm soapy water.
France seizes control of masks; Italy deaths soar
PARIS — France requisitioned protective masks and sent tens of thousands of students home from school, deaths in Italy soared and Spain isolated dozens of health workers Tuesday as the new coronavirus spread further into Europe. With the new virus taking firmer hold on the continent, Europe is facing many of the same complications seen in Asia weeks ago.
Deaths of virus patients in Italy rose to 79 — the most recorded of any nation outside of China. Flights to Italy, and especially Milan and Venice, were being dropped nearly by the hour, with announcements from Finnish and Swedish carriers that they were suspending service for at least two weeks.
Norway clears cruise travelers after two tested for virus
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Passengers on a German cruise ship moored in southern Norway received clearance to come out of a 24-hour quarantine after two of them tested negative for the coronavirus, Norwegian officials said Tuesday,.
Officials in the coastal town of Haugesund learned Monday that two passengers on the Aida Aura had contact with someone a week ago who did test positive for the virus. The infected individual wasn’t among the cruise ship’s 1,200 passengers.
The two people on the cruise were removed from the ship to be tested for the virus while the other passengers had to remain on board.
Greens, Thunberg say EU climate law lacks ambition
BRUSSELS — Climate activists and Green members of the European Parliament are urging the European Union to be more ambitious as the bloc gets ready to unveil plans for a climate law to cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero by mid-century.
While the Greens urged the 27-nation bloc to raise its 2030 climate targets, a group of 34 youth climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, wrote an open letter Tuesday to EU leaders explaining why they think the planned law is “a surrender.”
— The Associated Press
