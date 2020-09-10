Kabul roadside bomb targets VP, kills 10 civilians
KABUL, Afghanistan — A bombing in the Afghan capital on Wednesday targeted the convoy of the country’s first vice president, who suffered minor injuries in the attack that killed 10 people and wounded at least 31, including several of the vice president’s bodyguards, the Interior Ministry said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing and the Taliban quickly denied they were behind the attack.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh suffered minor burns in the blast. The bomb was hidden in a cart by the roadside and detonated as his convoy passed by.
U.K. imposes new COVID restrictions for England
LONDON — The British government backed a series of measures Wednesday it hopes will stem a worrying increase in new coronavirus cases, particularly among young adults, including a legally enforced ban on any social gatherings of more than six people in England.
In the biggest reversal of the months-long easing of the lockdown, the new limit will be in place from Monday and police will be able to fine, and even arrest, anyone breaching the rules.
Among other measures, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “COVID-secure marshals” will be introduced to help ensure social distancing in city centers and that border force officials will step up enforcement efforts to ensure arrivals are complying with the quarantine rules.
Zimbabwe announces mining ban in nat’l parks
HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe’s government says it has banned mining in its national parks, but an environmental group that had taken court action to stop the development of a coal mine in an elephant-rich park said on Wednesday that it will insist on “more than just words.”
Reports that a Chinese firm had started exploratory work to mine coal within Hwange National Park alarmed environmental and wildlife groups, who took legal action to stop it. In an apparent response to the legal proceedings, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced the government will not allow mining in national parks.
Local environmental groups allege that mining in national parks has been going on for a while.
— The Associated Press