Huge fire at Beirut port sows panic after blast
BEIRUT — A huge fire broke out at Beirut’s port Thursday, raising new panic among residents still struggling with the traumatic effects of the catastrophic explosion at the same site last month.
No injuries were reported. The Lebanese army said the fire started in the port’s duty free zone amid containers of tires, oil and other flammable materials.
It was unclear what caused the blaze at the port, which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate blew up and killed nearly 200 people.
Taliban: Peace talks to start Saturday in Qatar
ISLAMABAD — The long-awaited peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government’s negotiating team are to begin on Saturday in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar, the Taliban and Qatar’s foreign ministry said Thursday.
The talks — known as intra-Afghan negotiations — were laid out in a peace deal that Washington brokered with the Taliban and signed in February, also in Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office. At the time, the deal was seen as Afghanistan’s best chance at ending more than four decades of relentless war.
Shortly after the announcement, President Donald Trump said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would travel to Qatar, to attend the start of the negotiations. Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, confirmed in a tweet that their delegation will be in Qatar’s capital of Doha for the talks and said the president wished the negotiating team success.
Greece to keep refugees on island after camp fire
MORIA, Greece — Thousands of migrants left homeless after fires gutted a sprawling refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos will not be allowed to travel to mainland Greece, the government said Thursday.
Authorities said the fires were started deliberately on Tuesday and Wednesday nights by residents protesting their confinement. Flames continued to eat away at the remnants of the burned-out camp Thursday, sending black smoke over destroyed container homes and the charred adjacent hillside, where thousands had lived in a tent city.
Mourners bid farewell to murdered Mexican reporter
TEZONAPA, Mexico — Mourners gathered Thursday at the wake of a newspaper reporter whose decapitated body was found a day earlier in an area of the Gulf coast state of Veracruz that has suffered months of organized crime violence.
The newspaper El Mundo in the city of Cordoba reported Wednesday that the body of reporter Julio Valdivia was found near his motorcycle on railroad tracks in the town of Motzorongo. Family and friends paid their respects, but were hesitant to talk citing pervasive fear in the area.
Valdivia covered general news in that part of Veracruz, including crime. In Mexico, those beat reporters often draw the attention of criminal groups that are upset by coverage or try to control what stories are published.
