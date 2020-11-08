World leaders on Sunday cheered Joe Biden’s election as U.S. president as a chance to enhance cooperation on climate change, the coronavirus and other problems after four years of President Donald Trump’s rejection of international alliances.
Trump had yet to concede defeat, but Western and Asian allies expressed hoped for a fresh start following Trump’s “American First” trade policies, withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and attacks on NATO and the World Health Organization.
In Asia, a region on edge about the strategic ambitions of China’s ruling Communist Party, the elected leaders of Japan, South Korea and Taiwan invoked “shared values” with Washington and expressed hope for close relations.
“I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the Japan-US Alliance and ensure peace, freedom, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” said Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Twitter. President Moon Jae-in of South Korea said he looked forward to working together “for our shared values.”
Word of the victory in Pennsylvania that pushed Barack Obama’s former vice president past the threshold of the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take over the Oval Office spread around the globe, sparking celebrations.
There was no immediate official reaction from Beijing, which is mired in conflicts with the Trump administration over trade, security and technology. But Chinese social media users welcomed the change. A post on the Sina Weibo microblog service, signed Gong Teng Xin Yi, said, “Congratulating Biden, the old friend of Chinese people on winning the election.”
After Trump said he won “by a lot,” the Communist Party newspaper People’s Daily responded on Twitter, “HaHa.”
President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing claims as part of its territory, expressed hope to “further our friendship.” Biden had congratulated Tsai on her reelection in January, saying Taiwan is “stronger because of your free and open society.”
Washington has no formal relations with Taiwan, but Trump raised the profile of informal contacts by sending Cabinet officials to the island, an act that irritated Beijing.
There also was no immediate reaction from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was friendly with Trump. Other leaders who supported Trump, including President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, congratulated Biden, indicating they rejected Trump’s claim the election wasn’t over. Most Western allies welcomed a fresh start with Washington. Many have been dismayed at Trump’s criticism of decades-old military and economic alliances.
“We want to work in our cooperation for a new trans-Atlantic beginning, a New Deal,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Twitter.
Others expressed hope Biden might revive cooperation on health, climate and other issues following Trump’s rejection of the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and pressure on Canada, Mexico, South Korea and other partners to renegotiate trade terms.
“I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was the target of personal insults by Trump, said on Twitter.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia told reporters he looked forward to a “great partnership” with Washington. He cited challenges including the coronavirus and “ensuring a free and open” Indo-Pacific region, a reference to China’s disputes with its neighbors over control of vast tracts of ocean.
“American leadership is indispensable to meeting these challenges,” Morrison said.
Other leaders who sent congratulations included German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.
Embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his U.S.-backed rival, Juan Guaido, both congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Maduro said Venezuela, which is under crippling U.S. sanctions aimed at forcing him out of office, was “ready for dialogue and understanding” with the United States.
The election outcome drew mixed reviews in Iraq, where Biden is remembered as a champion of the U.S. invasion in 2003. Still, Iraqi President Barham Salih described Biden as a friend and trusted partner.