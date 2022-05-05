Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1: Jordan Romano stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning, making Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s tiebreaking single stand up as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 2-1 Wednesday night to end New York’s winning streak at 11.
Matt Chapman homered and Yusei Kikuchi (1-1) allowed a run over a season-high six innings for Toronto, which narrowly held on. Kikuchi walked one and struck out a season-high seven.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a one-out single off Romano in the ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Tim Locastro, who advanced to second on Josh Donaldson’s hit. Aaron Hicks struck out and Joey Gallo walked to load the bases for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who grounded out to end it.
Romano leads the majors with 12 saves in 13 tries. Toronto avoided being swept in the three-game series.
New York’s 11-game run was its longest since a 13-game streak from Aug. 14 to 27, 2021.
Bo Bichette hit a two-out double in the third and Guerrero broke the deadlock with his single.
Cortes (1-1) allowed two runs and four hits in four innings. He walked four and struck out three.
Angels 10, Boston 5, 10 innings: Los Angeles scored six runs in the 10th inning, including a two-run homer by Taylor Ward and a three-run shot from Jared Walsh, to beat Boston.
All of the runs in the 10th came with two outs for the Angels, who had Max Stassi on second to start the inning. Ward drove in Stassi with a homer off Matt Barnes. Then Mike Trout singled and Shohei Ohtani walked. Anthony Rendon singled, scoring Trout before Walsh’s homer.
Boston scored one in the bottom of the 10th — an RBI single from Jackie Bradley Jr.
Right-hander Ryan Tepera (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless ninth inning.
Barnes (0-2) took the loss, his ERA rising from 5.87 to 8.64. Boston right-hander Garrett Whitlock started the game, giving up two runs on two hits with no walks and striking out nine over five innings.
Reid Detmers started for Los Angeles and went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts and a hit batter.
White Sox 4, Cubs 3: Lucas Giolito struck out 10, Luis Robert made a game-saving catch and Matt Foster worked out of a major jam as the Chicago White Sox beat the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
José Abreu and Leury García homered for the White Sox, who overcame an early 3-1 deficit.
Giolito (1-1) reached double digits in strikeouts for the 14th time since joining the White Sox in 2017. He allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings, including home runs by Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom in the second. Liam Hendricks pitched the ninth for his seventh save.
Abreu staked the White Sox to a 1-0 lead with his third homer in the first inning off Kyle Hendricks (1-3).
Diamondbacks 8, Marlins 7: Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Arizona beat Miami after left-hander Madison Bumgarner was ejected.
Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to Jon Berti in the first, and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the pitcher gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for a foreign-substance check by first base umpire Dan Bellino.
Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. Bumgarner then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches.
Bellino told a pool reporter that Bumgarner was ejected for directing profanity at an umpire. Video of the foreign-substance check showed Bellino staring at Bumgarner while he repeatedly patted his hand, but Bellino said he didn’t think that was a factor in the ejection.
Daulton Varsho also homered for the Diamondbacks, who completed a three-game series sweep. Keynan Middleton (1-1) got the win, and Ian Kennedy earned his third save.
Jesús Aguilar had three hits for Miami, which dropped its fourth straight game. Anthony Bender (0-3) got the loss.
Orioles 9, Twins 4: Cedric Mullins and Ramón Urías each hit a two-run homer during Baltimore’s six-run third inning for a win over Minnesota.
The first-place Twins lost for the just the second time in 13 games. Dylan Bundy (3-2) allowed nine runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings against his former team. Carlos Correa homered for Minnesota.
Kyle Bradish gave up four runs and six hits in four innings, but the Baltimore bullpen was solid the rest of the way. Cionel Pérez (1-0) went two innings to earn the win.
Trey Mancini had three infield singles for the Orioles.
Braves 9, Mets 2: Adam Duvall hit a two-run double during Atlanta’s seven-run sixth inning.
Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuña Jr. added RBI singles in Atlanta’s biggest inning of the season. Travis d’Arnaud walked with the bases loaded, and Matt Olson capped the outburst with a run-scoring groundout.
Atlanta’s Ian Anderson (3-1), who grew up about three hours north of Citi Field in Clifton Park, pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball.
Luis Guillorme homered in the ninth for New York, which had won three of four.
Mets right-hander Tylor Megill (4-1) was charged with three runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings in his first start since he combined with four relievers on a no-hitter Friday night against Philadelphia.
Rangers 2, Phillies 1: Brad Miller hit a two-run single in the 10th inning to give Texas a win over Philadelphia.
Marcus Semien doubled and had two hits for the Rangers, who have won a season-high four in a row after sweeping the two-game series with the Phillies.
Nick Castellanos doubled and had three hits for Philadelphia. The Phillies have lost four of five since a four-game winning streak.
Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler went 7 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and getting seven strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 4.10. The Rangers’ Martin Perez lasted seven innings with four hits, four walks and four strikeouts. The 31-year-old left-hander’s ERA is at 2.25.
