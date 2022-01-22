Yemeni rebels say Saudi-led airstrike on prison killed 70
SANAA, Yemen — A Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a prison run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Friday, killing at least 70 detainees and wounding dozens, a rebel minister said. The strike was part of a pounding aerial offensive that hours earlier knocked the Arab world’s poorest country off the internet.
The intense campaign comes after the Iran-backed Houthis claimed a drone and missile attack that struck inside the United Arab Emirates’ capital earlier in the week — a major escalation in the conflict in Yemen where the Saudi-led coalition, backed by the UAE, has battled the rebels since 2015.
Taha al-Motawakel, health minister in the Houthi government which controls northern Yemen, told The Associated Press that 70 detainees were killed at the prison and that he expects the number to rise as many others were seriously wounded.
“The world cannot be quiet when faced with these crimes,” Al-Motawakel said and asked for international aid organizations to send medical staff and aid. He said medical workers in Yemen have been exhausted by the influx of injured from the strikes, after already operating with scarce resources during the pandemic.
Earlier Friday, a Saudi airstrike in the port city of Hodeida — later confirmed by satellite photos analyzed by the AP — hit a telecommunication center that’s key to Yemen’s connection to the internet. Airstrikes also hit near the capital, Sanaa, held by the Houthis since late 2014.
The escalation was the most intense since the 2018 fighting for Hodeida and comes after a year of U.S. and U.N. efforts failed to bring the two sides to the negotiating table.
Basheer Omar, an International Committee of the Red Cross spokesperson in Yemen, said rescuers continued to search for survivors in the rebel-run prison in the northern city of Saada. The Red Cross had moved some of the wounded to facilities elsewhere, he said.
Doctors Without Borders put the number of wounded alone at “around 200.” Ahmed Mahat, MSF’s head of mission in Yemen, said they had reports of “many bodies still at the scene of the airstrike, many missing people.”
S.C. lawyer now faces charges he stole $8.5M
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A once-prominent South Carolina lawyer now faces 71 charges that he stole nearly $8.5 million in wrongful death and wreck settlements from more than a dozen people after another round of indictments against Alex Murdaugh were handed up Friday.
The 23 new charges issued by the state grand jury covered new victims but similar schemes, prosecutors said.
Murdaugh, 53, would negotiate settlement money for his clients without telling them what they earned, then deposit the checks meant to pay for their pain and suffering or the anguish of the death of a loved one into his own personal accounts — paying off loans or debts or in ways prosecutors have not detailed.
The new indictments extend Murdaugh’s crimes back more than a decade to 2011 and add a new mystery. Several of them said Murdaugh used money orders given to an unnamed family member to get his hands on the cash, prosecutors said.
Murdaugh has been in jail since October for the ever-growing list of breach of trust, forgery, money laundering and computer crime charges. A judge set his bail at $7 million and refused to reduce it, even as Murdaugh’s lawyer argued his bank accounts were seized in civil lawsuits and he could barely afford to buy underwear at the Richland County jail. He has blamed his problems on years of drug addiction.
Murdaugh’s professional career began to unravel after his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were killed in a shooting at the family’s home in June. Murdaugh’s lawyers have adamantly said he had nothing to do with it and repeatedly said they hope investigators are working as hard to find their killers as they are untangling Alex Murdaugh’s finances.
Murdaugh is the fourth generation of a prominent legal family in tiny Hampton County. His great-grandfather, grandfather and father were all elected prosecutors.
— The Associated Press
and his family helped run the biggest law firm in the county for a century.
Friday’s indictments include charges for Murdaugh’s handling of the aftermath of a wreck that caused a deaf man to end up quadriplegic.
Murdaugh took a $309,000 check he was supposed to give to Hakeem Pinckney’s family and instead bought money orders that went to cover money he took from the accounts of other clients, to pay down a loan and get cash for himself and an unnamed family member, according to the indictment.
Then when Pinckney died in a nursing home from the lingering effects of his injuries, Murdaugh got an additional $89,000 settlement on Pinckney’s behalf, but deposited that check in his account without ever telling the man’s family, prosecutors said.
The lawyer for the Pinckney family said the transactions are complex and hard to follow and even more money may have been stolen. Prosecutors have suggested at Murdaugh’s bond hearing that they still haven’t gotten to the bottom of his shady practices.
Pinckney was Black, and most of the people Murdaugh stole from were like him — minorities and not well off, family attorney Justin Bamberg said.
“Alex gave them just enough money so they would drop on their knees and say ‘thank you, Jesus’ and took the rest,” Bamberg said.