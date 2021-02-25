Zion Williamson leads Pelicans past Pistons, 128-118
BC-BKN--Pistons-Pelicans
Feb 24, 2021 11:36PM (GMT 03:36) - 494 words
By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 32 points in his first game since being named a first-time All-Star, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Detroit Pistons 128-118 on Wednesday night.
Highlighting his performance with quick dribbling spin moves to elude multiple converging defenders in the paint and set up short floaters and layups, or with thunderous one-handed dunks on cuts down the lane or along the baseline, Williamson made 13 of his 18 shots in reaching the 30-point threshold for the eighth time this season.
Brandon Ingram added 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for New Orleans, which trailed most of the first three quarters before edging in front in the fourth quarter, thwarting the Pistons' bid to win two road games in consecutive nights. Steven Adams scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in his first action since missing two games with a sore right ankle. His putback gave the Pelicans a 121-111 lead with 2:15 left.
Josh Jackson scored 25, and Mason Plumlee added 21 points for Detroit, which led by 10 in the first half and nine in the third quarter. Saban Lee and Saddiq Bey each scored 13 points.
The Pistons looked sharp early, combining for nine 3s and shooting 53.1% overall (26 of 49) in scoring a season-best 69 first-half points.
Detroit got 36 first-half points from reserves including 10 from Jackson and nine from Svi Mykhailiuk on three 3s.
The Piston's led by as many as 10 when Jackson's floater made it 43-33.
Detroit was up by seven late in the half before Williamson scored on a dribble drive in the final seconds of the quarter to make it 69-94.Gallinari hits Atlanta-record 10 3s, Hawks rout Celtics
BC-BKN--Celtics-Hawks
Feb 24, 2021 11:22PM (GMT 03:22) - 533 words
By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Danilo Gallinari set an Atlanta franchise record with 10 3-pointers in a 38-point spree that carried the Hawks to a 127-112 rout of the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
Gallinari broke the mark of nine 3-pointers by Steve Smith in a 1997 game against Seattle. The Hawks also eclipsed the overall team record by going 23 of 42 beyond beyond the arc.
Trae Young played like an All-Star, adding 33 points as the Hawks built a 27-point lead in the first half and were never threatened by a lackluster Celtics team that lost its third in a row.
Gallinari, one of the biggest free agents signed by the Hawks in an offseason spending spree, equaled the best scoring half of his career with 24 points over the first two quarters. He finished 10 of 12 from 3-point range and 13 of 16 overall.
Gallinari knocked down jumpers from just about anywhere on the court — most notably swishing a 3 from at the edge of the special MLK Day half-court logo that was used on a night honoring historically black colleges and universities.
The Hawks led 72-49 at halftime and maintained a comfortable margin the rest of the way.
Gallinari turned in his best performance since joining the Hawks. His previous high was 20 points against Indiana on Feb. 13.
It was much-needed rebound for Young and the Hawks, who lost 112-111 at Cleveland the previous night on a last-second shot — just hours after Atlanta’s star guard learned he had been passed over for a spot in the March 7 All-Star Game to be held on his home court.
Young, an All-Star starter in 2020, ripped through the Celtics for 25 points in the first half.
Atlanta was 26 of 43 (60.5%) from the field over the first two quarters, including 13 of 21 beyond the arc.
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 17 points.
2 of 103 results
Download AssetsCopy StoryMore OptionsClose
Warriors use late run to pull away from Pacers, 111-107
BC-BKN--Warriors-Pacers
Feb 24, 2021 11:34PM (GMT 03:34) - 516 words
By MICHAEL MAROt AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 24 points, Draymond Green fell just short of a triple-double and the weary Golden State Warriors beat the Indiana Pacers 111-107 on Wednesday night.
Green had 12 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals. The Warriors took control with a late 6-0 run to seal their second straight victory on a four-game trip.
Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 24 points, and Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 16 rebounds for his his 24th double-double of the season. But the Pacers looked rusty after taking an unexpected one-week break because of two postponed games.
Golden State had opportunities to turn the back-and-forth game earlier.
But after using a 7-0 run to take an 81-75 lead late in the third, the Pacers fought back to tie it at 86 early in the fourth. The Warriors again appeared to be poised to take control when Brad Wanamaker made a tie-breaking 14-footer, followed that with a free throw and then watched Eric Paschall make two more free throws to make it 95-91 with 6:34 to go but the Pacers cut the deficit to 99-98 with 4:36 left.
That's when the Warriors finally put it away by scoring six straight.
Cavaliers hand Rockets ninth straight loss, 112-96
BC-BKN--Rockets-Cavaliers
Feb 24, 2021 11:15PM (GMT 03:15) - 604 words
By BRIAN DULIK Associated Press
Eds: UPDATES: With AP Photos.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarrett Allen tied his career high with 26 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked four shots as the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away for a 112-96 win over Houston on Wednesday night, extending the Rockets’ losing streak to nine games.
Allen, who leads the NBA making 67.2% of his field goals, made 10 of 11 shots from the floor as Cleveland won for the second straight evening after dropping its previous 10 contests. It beat Atlanta 112-111 on Lamar Stevens’ dunk with 4.1 seconds left Tuesday.
John Wall scored 20 points and Victor Oladipo had 17 points and six rebounds in his return from a strained right foot for Houston, whose last victory occurred at Memphis on Feb. 4. Eric Gordon added 17 points off the bench.
The Cavaliers blew the game open with a 22-9 run in the fourth quarter, capped by a 3-pointer by rookie Isaac Okoro that made it 106-89. Cleveland later extended its lead to 112-93 on a trey by Collin Sexton, who scored 23 points.
Darius Garland collected 11 points and 10 assists for the Cavaliers, who shot 67.6% in the second half. Rookie Dylan Windler scored 13 points on 4-of-4 3-point shooting, extending his string of makes beyond the arc to nine.
Dean Wade scored 11 points and Cedi Osman had seven points and eight rebounds as Cleveland held an opponent below 100 points for the first time since Feb. 1, a span of 11 games.
Houston has lost six in a row on the road. It started its 19th lineup in 30 games with Oladipo back after a four-game absence. He missed his first five shots and finished 1 of 8 on 3-pointers.
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 42 as Thunder top Spurs 102-99
BC-BKN--Spurs-Thunder
Feb 24, 2021 11:44PM (GMT 03:44) - 429 words
By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 42 points and Lu Dort hit a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 102-99 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.
San Antonio turned the ball over with 3.9 seconds remaining, giving Oklahoma City the ball with the score tied. Dort's corner 3-pointer dropped as the buzzer sounded, and his teammates mobbed him.
Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the NBA's highest-scoring players to be left off the All-Star rosters, made 13 of 20 field goals, 10 of 11 free throws and shot 6 of 11 on 3s.
Dort and Al Horford each scored 16 points for the Thunder.
Dejounte Murray had 27 points and Patty Mills added 15 for the Spurs.
San Antonio hadn't played since Feb. 14 because of health and safety protocols, and the Spurs were still depleted. DeMar DeRozan, the team’s leading scorer, sat out for personal reasons. Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Quinnary Witherspoon and Derrick White were out because of health and safety protocols.
Gilgeous-Alexander took over in the third quarter. He hit a 3-pointer while being fouled, and his free throw cut San Antonio's lead to 53-51. He later drained a 3 to tie the game at 65. His layup at the end of the third as time expired put Oklahoma City up 76-73. He scored 21 points in the period on 5-for-5 shooting from the field and 8-for-9 shooting from the free throw line.
Horford's 3-pointer on an assist from Gilgeous-Alexander put the Thunder up 87-86 with about seven minutes remaining, and the game remained close from there.
Butler leads Heat to 4th straight win, 116-108 over Raptors
BC-BKN--Raptors-Heat
Feb 24, 2021 11:44PM (GMT 03:44) - 598 words
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are continuing to claw their way back from a brutal start to the season.
Butler scored 27 points, 14 of them in the final quarter, and the Heat won their fourth consecutive game by topping the Toronto Raptors 116-108 on Wednesday night.
Butler also had 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Heat, plus a season-high three 3-pointers — two of them in the final minutes. Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Miami, Duncan Robinson added 17 points and Goran Dragic scored 15 in his return from an ankle injury.
It was the eighth win in the last 11 games for the Heat, who started the season 7-14.
Kyle Lowry, returning from a thumb injury, scored 24 for Toronto. Fred VanVleet also had 24 for the Raptors, Norman Powell scored 17 and OG Anunoby had 14 for Toronto.
Powell made a 3-pointer as the shot clock was expiring to get Toronto within 100-98 before Butler had the game’s next three plays of any significance — a 3-pointer, a steal on the ensuing possession and a layup to push Miami’s lead back to seven.
Another 3-pointer by Butler with 3:23 left restored the seven-point edge, and Miami kept the lead the rest of the way.
Lowry scored 12 of Toronto’s first 20 points in the opening 6 ½ minutes, and he made a 31-footer over Miami’s zone midway through the second quarter to tie it at 48.
The next 2:51 belonged to Miami.
The Heat went on a 17-2 spurt in that time, six players scoring during the run, to open a 15-point lead and wound up taking a 66-56 lead into the locker room for halftime.
Toronto scored the first 10 points of the second half, erasing that entire deficit, but a 17-6 answer by the Heat helped them take a 92-85 lead into the fourth.
LaVine scores 35 as Bulls beat Timberwolves 133-126 in OT
BC-BKN--Timberwolves-Bulls
Feb 24, 2021 11:49PM (GMT 03:49) - 463 words
By JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine celebrated his first All-Star selection with 35 points against his original NBA team, helping the Chicago Bulls beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-126 in overtime Wednesday night.
Chicago shot 59% from the field and had seven players score in double figures during its fifth win in six games. Coby White had 20 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
LaVine, named an All-Star reserve Tuesday night, made 14 of 21 shots in his 16th game this season with at least 30 points. The dynamic guard was selected by Minnesota in the first round of the 2014 draft and spent three seasons with the Timberwolves before he was traded to the Bulls in June 2017.
Minnesota lost for the 10th time in 11 games despite a gutsy second-half rally while playing for the second straight night. New coach Chris Finch is winless in two games since taking over after Ryan Saunders was fired Sunday night.
Malik Beasley scored 25 points for the Timberwolves, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and eight rebounds. Anthony Edwards added 21 points, and Jarred Vanderbilt matched his career high with 16.
Minnesota was down 119-116 when veteran guard Ricky Rubio was fouled by White on a 3-point try with 4.9 seconds remaining. Rubio calmly made all three foul shots and LaVine missed a 3 as time expired, sending the game to overtime.
Chicago then opened overtime with a 7-0 run. LaVine capped the spurt with a 3-pointer, making it 126-119 with 3:27 left.
White made two free throws with 15.1 seconds remaining to help the Bulls hold on.
Minnesota trailed by 14 early in the second half, but Towns had 15 points in the third quarter and Josh Okogie's layup trimmed Chicago's lead to 98-97 with 8:59 left in the fourth.