s0307-----
r z BC-BBA--AmericanLeagueGl 08-01
^BC-BBA--American League Glance<
^American League Glance=
^By The Associated Press=
^All Times EDT=
^East Division=
^;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;68;39;.636;_
Tampa Bay;62;48;.564;7{
Boston;59;50;.541;10
Toronto;43;67;.391;26{
Baltimore;36;71;.336;32
^Central Division=
^;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;66;42;.611;_
Cleveland;63;44;.589;2{
Chicago;46;60;.434;19
Kansas City;40;70;.364;27
Detroit;32;72;.308;32
^West Division=
^;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;69;40;.633;_
Oakland;61;48;.560;8
Los Angeles;56;54;.509;13{
Texas;54;54;.500;14{
Seattle;47;64;.423;23
___=
^Wednesday's Games=
Toronto 4, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5
Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 1
Minnesota 7, Miami 4
Cleveland 10, Houston 4
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5
Texas 9, Seattle 7
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2<
^Thursday's Games=
Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.<
^Friday's Games=
Boston (Rodríguez 13-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peña 8-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 13-6), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Minnesota (Pérez 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7) at Houston (Miley 9-4), 8:10 p.m.<
^Saturday's Games=
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.<
AP-WF-08-01-19 2111GMT<
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.