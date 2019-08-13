s0307-----

^American League Glance=

^By The Associated Press=

^All Times EDT=

^East Division=

^;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;68;39;.636;_

Tampa Bay;62;48;.564;7{

Boston;59;50;.541;10

Toronto;43;67;.391;26{

Baltimore;36;71;.336;32

^Central Division=

^;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;66;42;.611;_

Cleveland;63;44;.589;2{

Chicago;46;60;.434;19

Kansas City;40;70;.364;27

Detroit;32;72;.308;32

^West Division=

^;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;69;40;.633;_

Oakland;61;48;.560;8

Los Angeles;56;54;.509;13{

Texas;54;54;.500;14{

Seattle;47;64;.423;23

___=

^Wednesday's Games=

Toronto 4, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5

Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 1

Minnesota 7, Miami 4

Cleveland 10, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

Texas 9, Seattle 7

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2<

^Thursday's Games=

Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.<

^Friday's Games=

Boston (Rodríguez 13-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peña 8-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 13-6), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Minnesota (Pérez 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7) at Houston (Miley 9-4), 8:10 p.m.<

^Saturday's Games=

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.<

