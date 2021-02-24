Dear Editor,
I enjoy and appreciate reading the columns you publish by my friend Maria Ferreras.
Her columns as well as her friendship have been anchors in this last, very strange and depressing COVID year. As always, she cuts to the heart of matters of substance and policy, calling out public officials and events with good common sense.
But it’s the column about spaghetti for breakfast and more recently, the column about the mongoose in the grocery store that really warmed my heart and made me smile.
(But you know that there was a tiny grammatical error in that last one — the plural of “mongoose” is “mongoose dem”!)
Thank you Maria, and thank you Daily News!
— Mary Beth Arceneaux Dionne, New Orleans.