St. Croix
Charged: Assault
Police arrested Jesimiel Garcia, 33, of Stonyground at 9:35 p.m. Oct. 10, and charged her with second-degree assault, domestic violence.
No bail was set, per the territory’s domestic violence statute.
Charged: Attempted murder
Police arrested Zamouy Rodriguez, 19, of Sion Farm at 4 a.m. Oct. 11, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder. According to police, Rodriguez was arrested on a warrant issued by Judge Darryl D. Donahue Sr. Bail was set at $500,000.
Charged: Assault
Police arrested Gary Amechi Simmonds, 47, of Sion Farm at 2:15 a.m. Oct. 11, and charged him with first-degree assault. According to police, Simmonds was arrested after he admitted to shooting someone he had a previous dispute with. Additionally, according to the arrest report, Simmonds had filed police reports against the person.
Bail was set at $75,000.
Charged: Contempt of court
Police arrested Daniel Barbeau, 33, of the Limetree Man Camp in Estate Cottage, at 2:56 a.m. Oct. 11, and charged him with contempt of court.
Bail was set at $5,000.
Charged: Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Police arrested Luis Figuerora Jr., 51, of Estate Upper Love, at 4:50 a.m. Oct. 11, and charged him with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Bail was set at $10,000.
Charged: Unauthorized possession of a firearm
Police arrested Jiovone Smith, 20, of Mount Pleasant at 10 p.m. on Oct. 11, and charged him with unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Bail was set at $25,000.
Charged: Possession
Police arrested Curtis Williams, 30, of Church Hill Apartments at 1:34 a.m. on Oct. 12, and charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Bail was set at $10,000.
