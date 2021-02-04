TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Gov. John Rankin joined Premier Andrew Fahie and other officials Thursday at the Terrence B. Lettsome Airport to accept 8,000 units of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine flown in that day from the United Kingdom.
The event was streamed live on social media with Rankin describing receipt of the vaccine as “an exciting day” for the British territory.
“I’m delighted that the vaccine has arrived here to help BVI and I think this could be a real game changer,” Rankin said. “It’s a very effective vaccine. It’s a safe vaccine. It protects people against the virus.”
Rankin and Fahie were joined by Health Minister Carvin Malone and Health Services Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronald Georges. The group formed an assembly line to retrieve the boxes of the drug from the plane to be placed in RiteWay storage trucks.
A public education campaign about the safety and use of the vaccine will be rolled out next week to encourage residents to take the vaccine. Rankin and Malone are expected to get their first doses. The governor said having the vaccine available for residents will help the territory move forward.
The BVI closed its borders in March at the height of the pandemic, and did not fully reopen for travel and in and out of the territory until Dec. 1, 2020.
“The evidence is also that it prevents people transmitting it to others, so I believe by having an effective vaccine roll out to as many people as possible, could help our frontline workers, the wider population and could held the tourism economy get back on its feet,” Rankin said.
While the vaccination is not mandatory, Malone said officials want “most if not all the population vaccinated.”
When asked by other media as to whether he’d take the vaccine, Fahie deflected, saying he would be on hand to supervise the vaccine being administered to Rankin and Malone and offer comments.
According to the prime minister, in addition to the 8,000 units from AstraZeneca, there are another 12,000 units that should arrive later this month or early March.Thereafter, another 8,000 units are expected for an initial total of 28,000 vaccines.
Thursday’s units will be able to vaccine 4,000 people, Fahie said.
“This vaccine is a potential game changer for the BVI and COVID,” Dr. Georges said, noting that two doses will have to be taken. “If we get as many people in our population vaccinated, as possible, it’s going to change the way we handle our restrictions and the things we have to do with COVID.”
He added that “for all purposes, we want to get as many persons in the population covered with the COVID vaccine.”
“This is going to ensure we have a large percentage of our population protected, so this will be a game changer for us,” he said. “By having our population covered and immune, we can now look at having some degree of normalcy.”
Dr. Georges noted the education campaign will be crucial to getting people on board with vaccination efforts.
The vaccine is being stored at Road Town Wholesale as part of a joint public-private venture with BVI Health Services, Ministry of Health and Rotary Clubs in the territory, to pay storage fees for up to a year. Malone pegged the cost at $13,500. The vaccine will then be taken to 10 distribution sites to be administered. Public and private health care workers will be among the first vaccinated during the rollout, scheduled to begin Thursday. Other dates will be announced.
The BVI has, to date, confirmed 146 COVID-cases, 11 of which are active. Of the active cases, six are on Tortola, four on Virgin Gorda and one on a yacht, officials said.