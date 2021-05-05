Dear Editor,
Detractors, in their attempt to distract you from exposing the real issues, would almost certainly claim you to be arrogant. Strong and impassioned leadership, coupled with influence, should never be categorized as arrogant as we encourage discourse, and through said discourse, bring awareness and provide solutions to the territory’s woes.
Arrogance is thinking you can actually lead without a vision. Arrogance is thinking that you have all the answers absent of any effective solutions or action plans. Arrogance is holding society responsible for the dehumanizing, socioeconomic systems designed to hold a specific group of its members marginalized and absent of any holistic plans or approach to resolve the myriad of issues affecting us as a people (specifically crime).
This, my friends, is arrogance!
Vision, on the other hand, with its immediate effects, allows us to be united, resilient and productive as a people. Neither will we be able to turn this page and begin a new chapter of productivity and progress nor will we reap the benefits of a new Virgin Islands until we first face and accept our current issues and shortcomings. If we are not steadfast as a society in calling things just as they are — while working diligently to improve upon them — we will forever be doing ourselves a major disservice.
I have neither subscribed nor will I ever, to the notion of sweeping issues under the rug to avoid ruffling feathers.
We must all understand the need and importance of sacrifice, extending ourselves beyond our own comfort zones and sometimes that of others.
These ideals are reminiscent of some who have served to include the late Governors Cyril King, Juan Luis and former Senator Alicia “Chucky” Hansen and her late counterparts — Senators Ruby Rouss, Lorraine Berry — and many others who put service before self.
Service to this territory must be embedded in the political construct of our societal beings. We have lost that, we have lost it to the acceptance of mediocrity, We have lost it to the pestilence of crime and an unbalanced Judicial system, we have lost it within our failure to act; and that failure to act has come at a formidable cost from all facets — including but not limited to family members who see and don’t see, our elected officials and law enforcement, including our federal partners who have ultimately failed us.
No longer should we celebrate our failure to act; specifically, on the backs of a community that has fallen prey to depression caused by lack of hope, and most importantly vision, as the dawn of a new Virgin Islands and new leaders peek from the horizon. Steadfast we must be in ensuring our territory’s footprint is on solid ground economically, with parity, and sustainability.
God bless the U.S. Virgin Islands and us all.
— Jelani Ritter, St. Croix