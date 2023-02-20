ST. CROIX — Against the backdrop of a historic chimney in Estate Lower Love, Artherley and Magdalene William can be seen taking care of various crops on their tiny 1 acre farm. The property is neat, organized and maximizes the limited space to produce a wide variety of crops.
For the first time as a contender in the Crop Farmer of the Year competition, William walked away with the coveted title.
A native of Dominica, William said he has been farming since he was a young boy, following in the footsteps of his parents — living and eating off of the land.
“Farming is something that comes natural to me, as I grow up and was so involved with every aspect of farming from my family,” he said. “We grew a lot of crops and I learned the tricks of the trade and the skills by watching them and staying involved and doing my part.”
He continued farming as an adult — later involving his wife in the production of crops that they sold to make a living.
It was only second nature that once he moved to St. Croix in 1994, he would again turn to the soil to put down roots, and literally sow seeds in his new community and island home.
William began with a backyard garden at his Adventure Hill home and said he used every available space to produce food for his family, and to sell. He leased a single acre of land in the Community Gardens located west of the Agricultural Fairgrounds in Lower Love in 2020. That, he said, was his foot stool into greater production and a deeper sense of community.
“When I got that first piece of property I thought about how much more I could produce and I began planting like crazy,” he said. “The land seemed not to be very fertile, so some of the crops like the banana trees didn’t do well, but I continued to do what I could with what I had.”
His wife said that late last year, he leased a second 1-acre property not too far away from the first one, planting and harvesting huge pumpkins and watermelons, peppers, celery, tomatoes, lettuce, Bok choy, greens and parsley among others. Of the dozens of crops, William said, he enjoys planting beds of lettuce the most because they are a short crop and look nice growing in their rows.
The downside is that lettuce is a crop that requires a lot of water, something William said has been hard to come by at times in the area. “The pond that we are supposed to use as a water source has not been well kept so there is not enough water so I have to find my self trucking in water all the time to maintain the crops, because we can’t keep them healthy without enough water,” he said.
William has a small water buffalo in the bed of his truck that he fills with water from the nearby Agriculture Department water stand. As he drives his truck down the bumpy dirt road from the water stand to the farm, some of the water splashes out. He eventually gets there, connecting his small water pump and generator before he can water the crops.
“It’s hard work, but I am not a afraid of hard work,” he said. “It’s what we love to do and what we will continue to do.”
Orville James, director of crop exhibits and coordinator of the Crop Farmer of the Year competition, said the judging criteria for the competition included criteria of how the farmer integrated pest management, cultural practices, soil and water conservation and management. The field of judges also looked at the layout of the farm, the farmer’s knowledge of crop variety and the overall look.
“ Mr. William received the highest score overall, but it must be noted that he only started working on this farm about three months ago and the variety of plants and production harvested from this one acre of land is impressive,” he said.
William told The Daily News that he was excited about the win as well as the potential exposure the fair has brought for him this year. Magdalene William agreed, and in accepting the award both said they were thankful for the family and community support over the years.