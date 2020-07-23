LOS ANGELES — As a dance student at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, Arianna Carson’s meticulously scheduled days often began at 5:15 am.
After commuting downtown to school, the 18-year-old spent the day balancing academic and dance classes. In the evenings, she would rehearse even more at a dance studio in Whittier until 9:30 p.m. By the time she began homework, it was usually around midnight.
When the pandemic forced her to take classes online, she transitioned her dance training to her living room and backyard.
The jam-packed days were crafted around Carson’s dream to become a professional modern dancer. She is scheduled to start this fall at SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Dance in New York, even though she’s unsure how her freshman year will shape up.
In May the school planned for in-person learning, but as coronavirus cases continued to spike around the country, the school sent a June update saying it was still evaluating how to proceed. During an online orientation a few days ago, SUNY Purchase outlined its plan for both in-person and online learning during the fall semester.
“I will only be having two dance classes in person in the studio, and the teacher would either be there or on a screen,” Carson said, adding that the rest of her classes will be remote.
Dealing with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic has been tough, she said. “Just to think about me not being able to be onstage and perform with a live audience, it breaks my heart because that’s been my dream.”
This is the disheartening reality for many students enrolling in university-level art programs as the pandemic continues to upend the educational system.
Even as the fall semester looms closer, some colleges continue to change their plans for in-person learning, remote classes or some hybrid model.
For students studying music, dance, film, visual art, theater and other disciplines, the uncertainty adds an extra layer of anxiety. Training often relies on in-person practice through rehearsals and private instruction. It requires staging ensemble shows, and having access to expensive equipment such cameras and arts software for projects. For some students, those resources, along with the mentoring from faculty and the building of a network of fellow artists, are the reasons to pursue a college education.
Another Los Angeles County High School for the Arts dance graduate, Natalie Aronno, also had to consider the financial impact of the pandemic when deciding where to study.
Aronno chose UC Irvine, a school close to home and a place where her tuition will be fully covered by federal aid.
As a first-generation college student, shelling out tens of thousands of dollars for private-school tuition each year “felt like a lot of gambling with finances that didn’t settle with me,” she said. “I personally don’t want to live in debt.”
Although the 18-year-old is excited for college — an opportunity to chase her dream of performing professionally with companies like Ballet Hispanico or Limon Dance Company — her first semester will be online.
“I am a little disappointed that I will continue to dance alone in my living room,” she said. “I wish I could share my art with others — especially my new classmates.”
Dylan Kingdom, a 17-year-old who plans to study French horn at Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in New York, said she doesn’t foresee a return to normal anytime soon.
“Orchestra probably won’t be possible for a long time because that’s 60 to 80 people in very close capacity onstage together, breathing quite heavily,” she said.
Her future school is tentatively preparing for a hybrid learning format.
“My parents have more anxiety about it than I do because for them it’s a job thing,” Kingdom said, alluding to fears about how a pandemic of indeterminate length could effect not just class format but employment prospects. “It makes me anxious but I also try not to think about it too much because I don’t feel like there’s too much use in just laying in bed all the time worrying.”
Plans for online learning have triggered concerns when schools are still charging full tuition, which can top $50,000 annually.
One group of students is suing the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia to seek reimbursement for tuition payments, which total $37,575 for an undergraduate.
Because New York is requiring travelers from certain states, including California, to quarantine for 14 days, Carson will move onto the SUNY Purchase campus without her parents.
While she’s away, her parents will work to convert their garage into a proper studio space — complete with a ballet barre, mirrors and a marley dance floor. The plan is to have it ready by the time Carson returns home over Thanksgiving break to finish off the semester with remote learning.
“I don’t know what my future is going to be like, but I know I just have to keep on going with my creativity and my art through these uncertain times,” she said. “