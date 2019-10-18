Book signing
Local author Eboni Brathwaite will be available for a book signing at Stir It Up Coffee Shop in Port of Sale Mall on St. Thomas Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. In her new book, “On the Corner of Unhappy and Delivered,” Brathwaite shares her life experiences as a Caribbean woman and her trials and tribulations navigating through the struggles of an unhappy life.
Brathwaite ran a successful blog, “Ask Ebie,” in which she wrote about her experiences as a disease intervention specialist. Her new book is available at www.amazon.com.
