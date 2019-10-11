Friday
Sunset jazz
Sunset Jazz will be held in Buddhoe Park in Frederiksted with local and international jazz artists tonight from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or beach chair to enjoy this free concert.
Wine tasting
A wine tasting and pairing featuring Lucas from the Que Syrah Syrah Wine Club at CHOPS in Sunny Isles Shopping Center is tonight from 7 to 9 p.m. Enjoy eight tastings from four different grapes. Reservations are required. Tickets are $60. Call 340-778-2467.
Yoga happy hour
A sip and stretch yoga happy hour will be held tonight at Sugar Apple Bed and Breakfast in Christiansted at 6 p.m. Cost is $20 and includes a poolside yoga class and a smoothie. Wine and other beverages will be available for sale. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.
Saturday
Block party
Woody’s Seafood Saloon in Cruz Bay, St. John will host the Save Second Base Block Party on Saturday at 6 p.m., with all proceeds benefiting the St. John Cancer Fund. There will be live entertainment and DJ Adonis will emcee the event from the Woody’s rooftop.
Healing sessions
Villa Larimar in Christiansted and Phoenix Fire Collective will host a Return to Love all day event Saturday, offering drop-in a la carte healing sessions in yoga, meditation, oracle card readings, reiki and shiatsu/sound sessions from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A healthy lunch will be available for purchase. Tickets for individual sessions can be purchased on www.eventbrite.com.
Fall festival
Leatherback Brewing Company, St. Croix, will host a Barks and Brews fall festival Saturday starting at 2 p.m. Enjoy arts and crafts for the kids, a pet costume contest, a pie baking contest and a raffle. Dogs and pups will be available for adoption.
Youth workshop
The UVI Research and Technology Park on St. Croix will host a youth workshop, in collaboration with the UVI chapter of Girls Who Code!, on how to build a tech career Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the UVI Great Hall. It will be moderated by Christine Ntim, founder of the Haiti Tech Summit and partner at the Global Startup Ecosystem. The workshop is open to students in grades six through 12. Contact sydney.paul@uvirtpark.net for more information.
Genealogy
In celebration of Family History Month, the Caribbean Genealogy Library on Raphune Hill on St. Thomas will host a genealogy workshop Saturday at 2 p.m. The free workshop is open to anyone wanting to learn how to get started tracing and documenting family history. Call 340-714-2136 for more details.
Sunday
Bat yoga
The St. Croix Environmental Association will host Bat Yoga Sunday from 4:15 to 6 p.m. The session starts with a walk down the trail to the Bat Tower located just past the New Life Retirement Center to observe fruit bats roosting, followed by yoga while observing bats emerge at dusk. Class is $20 for non-members and $15 for SEA members. Space is limited, so reserve a spot in advance at www.stcroixenvironmental.org.
Monday
Auditions
Pistarckle Theater in Tillett Gardens on St. Thomas will hold auditions for “Babes in Toyland” this Sunday and Monday at 6 p.m. and Oct. 20 and 21. Auditions are open to all children ages nine and up. Bring a prepared song and sheet music. An accompanist will be provided. Also needed is one adult male and several speaking and non-speaking supportive roles.
Rehearsals begin Monday, Oct. 28 and will run Monday through Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Call 340-775-7877 for more information.
