Friday
Movie night
Clean Sweep Frederiksted will hold the fifth annual Children’s Book and Film Festival at Buddhoe Park with free movies to be shown the next four Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy tonight’s movie, “The Wizard of Oz.”
Grace Youth VI
Grace Youth VI will host a free evening of games, Bible stories, crafts, singing and dancing at the Grace Baptist Church in Fortuna on St. Thomas tonight from 6 to 8:30.
Saturday
Cruz Bay cleanup
Get Trashed will host a cleanup of Cruz Bay on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers should meet at the Virgin Islands National Park visitors center and bring water, a hat and sunscreen. Bags and gloves will be provided. Get Trashed is partnering with the St. John Eco Station to offer free cleaning products to volunteers as part of plastic-free July, celebrated worldwide.
Downtown party
‘Party in the Passage’ returns Saturday to Palm Passage in downtown Charlotte Amalie, hosted by Amalia Café. Starting at 9:30 p.m., the event is part of the effort to revitalize the downtown area. Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and $5 champagne and wine specials with music by Roots Embassy, DJ Francis and DJ X Factor. Cover charge is $10 per person or $15 per couple.
Food sale
The St. Andrew’s Armor Bearers presents its annual Traditional Pots of the Caribbean food sale Saturday in the parking lot of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on St. Thomas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plates are $15 and $20. Proceeds go to the church’s building fund.
Soap making class
Cultured Naturals Body Care will offer a kids’ soap making class Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Kids will be taught to make melt and pour soaps and are encouraged to get creative with colors, shapes, sparkles and botanicals. All supplies will be provided and are vegan and toxic free. Fee is $35. Call 340-626-8232 for details.
Diabetes wellness
A diabetes wellness course for all ages will be held at the Ebenezer Memorial Baptist Church in Contant on St. Thomas Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call 340-776-1235 for details.
Sunday
Book signing
Join Cadwell Turnbull at E’s Garden Teahouse on Sunday at 3 p.m. to discuss his debut novel “The Lesson.” Turnbull will read selections from the book with an informal discussion after the reading and a book signing. Five books will be given away.
Yoga workshop
A Yoga and Breathwork for Creativity and Manifestation session will be held at Breathe St. Thomas on Sunday at 10 a.m. to explore internal sources of energy to access full creativity and powers. Reserve online at www.breathestthomas.com/schedule. Suggested donation is $25 to $35.
Candle making
Cultured Naturals Body Care in Christiansted will offer a candle making class Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Make your own soy candles with scent notes of your choice. Cultured Naturals uses vegan ingredients, clean burning wicks and phthalate free fragrances. Fee is $50. Receive a 10% discount for groups of two or more. Call 340-626-8232 for details.
Solo concert
Sage Buchalter, who was born and raised on St. John but is now working as a singer and actor in New York, will perform in a solo concert at the St. John School of the Arts Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10.
Monday
Health talk
Paradise Chiropractic will hold a Healthy Families: Raising the Next Generation health talk and dinner Monday at the Schneider Regional Medical Center Sunroom on St. Thomas Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday at the Paradise Chiropractic office on St. Croix.
Learn how to shop on a budget and stock your kitchen, understand valuable natural remedies and how to help prevent your family from getting sick, learn the avoidable toxins and how to remove them and discover helpful tips keep you healthy. To reserve a spot, call the office at 340-714-4325 or email outreach.stt@paradisechirovi.com. Tickets are free of charge.
Mongoose Monday
Enjoy Mongoose Mondays at Mongoose Junction on St. John every Monday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with live music and food and drink specials from Mongoose Junction bars and restaurants.
Planning workshop
A St. Croix Emergency Operations Planning Workshop for Houses of Worship hosted by the St. Croix Long Term Recovery Group and FEMA’s Community Planning and Capacity Building Team will be held Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the AARP office in Christiansted for the faith-based community to help create disaster readiness plans.
Thursday
Celebrity auction
St. Croix Entertainment Today and A-Team Promotions present the VI Celebrity Auction Thursday starting at 7:15 p.m. at Carambola Golf Course on St. Croix. Winners receive a chance for a casual date filled with pure clean fun with the following local celebrities: Dennis Pumpa Liburd, Janella Torres John, Horace Anthony Matthew Jr., Shamari Haynes, DJ MoJo’, Kruziano, Marvelus Williams, Junior Savlyfe Sparks, Sativa Philip, Eddie Castillo and DLyrical. Entertainment will be provided by Swanks and BugZBugs, Junior Sparks, Trinity Krew, Big Kyat Sounds and Pumpa. Tickets are $10 or $20 at the door. VIP tickets are available for $40.
Proceeds benefit the St. Croix Central High School and St. Croix Educational Complex Marching Bands. Tickets are available at www.eventbrites com.
