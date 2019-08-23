Friday
Time management
A Take Charge of Your Time 90-minute time management coaching session by Elicia Consulting will be held today and daily throughout the week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $100. The session will help to simplify life, establish a healthy and motivating daily mindset routine, gain clarity on priorities and passion and create a productive weekly plan. Tickets are available online at www.paypal.com. For information call 340-690-0191.
Saturday
Film screening
A free screening of the film “Country Music” by Ken Burns will be shown Saturday at Sapphire Beach Bar at 4 p.m. A live band will entertain from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The film will be presented on St. Croix at Coconut Nightclub on Sept. 1.
Slow down dinner
Ridge to Reef Farm on St. Croix will host an On-Farm Slow Down Dinner Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A special pre-dinner farm tour starts at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. and a 9:30 p.m. post dinner fire show with Coral Fire. The evening will include six plated courses of farm fresh food prepared by chef Andrew Thaldorf and sous chef Daniel Holdsworth, crafting original farm-fresh dishes. The recommended donation is $60 to $100 per person, cash or check, plus tip and optional drink extras. Donations support the V.I. Farm to School program, which has begun its summer nutrition service to youths on St. Croix. To RSVP: Email csa@ridge2reef.org or text 340-473-1557 to RSVP. Include your party name, number and preference for either omnivore or vegan.
Firefighters’ day
Saturday is Firefighter Appreciation Day at Beeston Hill Health and Wellness on St. Croix. Gym and classes will be free to all firefighters, plus chair massages, health screenings and more.
Sunday
Art sale
Sevenminusseven art gallery on St. Thomas will host a 12 Years of Art Sale Fundraiser Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Roots Embassy will be spinning soul, funk, reggae and hip hop throughout the night.
Tuesday
In Good Company
This month’s In Good Company, hosted by Company House Hotel on St. Croix, will take place Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The featured business owner is Wendy Solomon, creator of the GoToStCroix.com website.
Wednesday
Medical school talk
The University of the Virgin Islands presents its Emerging Caribbean Scientists Fall 2019 Visiting Scientists Presentation Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at T-101 on the St. Thomas Campus and EVC 302A on the Albert A. Sheen campus on St. Croix. The presentation, titled “Preparing for Medical, Dental and Graduate School,” features UVI alumnus Granville Wrensford, Ph.D., assistant dean and associate director of the Department of Health Career Opportunities, UConn Health.
Basket weaving
Free basket weaving demonstrations will be held every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday through the month of August from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Annaberg Ruins on St. John with basket weaver Matthew Gibney.
