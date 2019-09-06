Friday
Research seminar
The University of the Virgin Islands will host a research seminar with visiting scientist Dr. Terrence Furey discussing the use of genomics to understand Crohn’s disease today from noon to 1 p.m. at the TED-101 classroom on the St. Thomas campus.
Pub crawl
The First Friday downtown pub crawl will be held tonight in downtown Charlotte Amalie. Pick up a drink passport at a participating bar, Taphus Beer House, Greengos, Stone House Cafe and the Drunken Clam, and buy a drink at each location to get your passport stamped. Completed passports will be entered into a raffle.
Saturday
Art therapy
The Women’s Coalition of St. Croix will offer an art therapy workshop Saturday at 45 Fisher Street in Christiansted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to improve emotional, mental and physical wellness. This workshop facilitated by Lavonne Wise is free of charge, but space is limited. Childcare will be provided. Call 340-773-9272 to register.
Capoeira class
Sweet Fit VI in Anna’s Retreat on St. Thomas will offer a free Capoeira class Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Capoeira is a non-contact martial arts system that combines elements of dance, music and acrobatics. All are welcome.
Back to school
Free school supplies will be given away by the Loud and Proud Crew at the Back 2 School Give Back, Saturday at Emille Griffith playground in Charlotte Amalie from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy games, prizes and more. Food and drink will be for sale.
Beach party
Join Bellows International for First Saturday at Magens Bay Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. for live music and drink specials.
Set Life honorees
V.I. International Auto will honor Lashley, Fidel, Lead Head, Champy and Jovan for their participation in the Set Life car audio music industry Saturday from 7 p.m. at Illusions Lounge on St. Thomas. Guest speakers are former Ms. BVI 2018 and Alvin Marks, CEO of LP Entertainment. Food and drinks will be available for sale. There is a $5 entrance fee.
Sunday
Face mask party
Cultured Naturals Body Care in Christiansted will be hosting an educational and fun Face Mask Spa-try Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Create personalized masks with vegan ingredients such as essential oils, botanicals, exfoliants, humectants and fresh or dried fruits and veggies. Light refreshments provided. Class is $50 per person.
Tuesday
Trauma workshop
The St. Croix Long Term Recovery Group will host a workshop focusing on the effects of trauma on mental health from violence and shootings Tuesday at the St. Croix Christian Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The workshop facilitator will be Peter Gudaitis, executive director of New York Disaster Interfaith Services and Chair of the National Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster of New York. The free worshop is intended for clergy and senior lay religious leaders. Lunch will be provided.
Thursday
National Park talk
Join the National Park Service at the Danish West India & Guinea Company Warehouse building in downtown Christiansted Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for their hosted monthly lecture. Call 340-773-1460 for information.
Coffee cupping
Join Virgin Islands Coffee Roasters for a free weekly cupping at the Café and tasting Room in The Plaza in Havensight every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Learn about the different nuances of coffee by observing the aromas and tastes with their master coffee roaster.
Commented