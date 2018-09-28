Daily News Staff
The BVI Theatre Series will present a National Theatre Live screening of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at H. Lavity Stoutt College on Tortola.
Tennessee Williams’ 20th century masterpiece “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” takes place on a steamy night in Mississippi, as a Southern family gathers at their cotton plantation to celebrate Big Daddy’s birthday. The scorching heat is almost as oppressive as the lies they tell as Brick and Maggie dance round the secrets and sexual tensions that threaten to destroy their marriage.
The show was performed for a strictly limited season in London’s West End in 2017. Following production of “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Benedict Andrews’ ‘thrilling revival’ (New York Times) starred Sienna Miller alongside Jack O’Connell and Colm Meaney.
Advance tickets are $15 and are are available at House, Lady Sarah’s and Island Roots. Tickets at the door ar $20 and free for HLSC students and staff.
