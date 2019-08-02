Daily News Staff
A Pieces of Eight Treasure Hunt for kids will be held Sunday at Leatherback Brewing Company on St. Croix from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“Crews with a captain” will be formed to solve eight pirate puzzles, including walking the plank and looking in the shark’s mouth for a clue, investigating rum bottles with hidden letters inside or reading a map and following directions with a compass. Pirate crews will try to figure out who stole the treasure that night.
Every child participant will receive a pirate bandana, fake gold earring, eye patch and fake mustache. Extra prizes and games will be provided and children can make their own pirate map to take home. Participation is $15 per child. There is a limit of 20 players for each game. Register in advance at info@dodatstx.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.