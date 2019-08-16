Daily News Staff
The Texas Society of the Virgin Islands will host the 35th annual Chili Cook Off Community Fundraiser on Sunday at Brewers Beach on St. Thomas. Bars open at 10:30 a.m. and chili tasting starts at noon.
Featuring the musical stylings of local DJ’s combined with live music throughout the day, the headliner will be country artist Jake Bradley, with special guests Bigg Swagg and J. Frett.
This year’s event will also be adding a new competition category, the “Salsa Challenge.” Fresh salsa is a perfect complement to the spicy chili recipes being served by local and visiting cooks. All homemade salsa styles are welcome.
Also new this year, the Chili Cook Off will be a fully green event, using recycled and biodegradable products including the turn-in cups, tasting spoons and paper souffle tasting cups.
More than 60 teams are expected to turn out their favorite rendition of Texas style chili, both in beef and vegetarian form.
Event T-shirts should be very popular this year, featuring a great bowls of fire theme. Cold Coors Light and Captain Morgan Rum cocktails will be available for purchase throughout the event, culminating with the announcement of a grand champion in both chili categories, fresh salsa and Best of Show.
The grand prize beef chili winner will represent the Virgin Islands at the International Chili Championships in Terlingua, Texas.
“The all-important work of such organizations as the Family Resource Center and others require our constant year-round support” said organizer Erik Ackerson. “The Chili Cook Off brings together the entire community to celebrate each other, where we live and, most importantly, allows us to give back to those in need.”
Volunteers and judges are needed throughout the day and are offered in two-hour shifts. Cooks may register up until Saturday by contacting erik.ackerson@gmail.com.
