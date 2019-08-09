Daily News Staff
Join Clean Sweep Frederiksted for the 5th annual Children’s Book and Film Festival for a free viewing of the family friendly film “Tale of Despereaux” tonight at Buddhoe Park from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
The film is a tale of three unlikely heroes — a misfit mouse who prefers reading books to eating them, an unhappy rat who schemes to leave the darkness of the dungeon and a bumbling servant girl with cauliflower ears — whose fates are intertwined with that of the castle’s princess. Next Friday’s movie will be “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.”
