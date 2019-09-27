Daily News Staff
The Humane Society of St. Thomas will hold a Disaster Planning for Pet Wellness clinic Saturday and Sunday at the Frenchtown Community Center from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. All dogs and cats must be brought into the clinic on a leash or in a carrier. The first 300 pets at the clinic will receive, free of charge, a rabies vaccine and tag, microchip, free spay/neuter surgery vouchers, flea and tick prevention, personalized engraved ID tag, collar and leash. The Humane Society will also provide handouts on disaster planning with pets, the value of spaying and neutering your animals and prevention of heartworm.
The “Leave No Pet Behind” clinic is funded by a grant to the Humane Society of St. Thomas from the International Fund for Animal Welfare. The fund is committed to keeping families and pets together during and after natural disasters. They provided needed assistance and supplies to the Humane Society of St. Thomas after hurricanes Irma and Maria and helped organize transport of shelter animals to stateside rescues.
“After Hurricanes Irmaria, many pets got separated from their families, and had no identification on them. Also, people that tried to leave island with their pets found it very difficult to get the required rabies vaccine and health certificates, because vet offices ran out of vaccines and nothing could be shipped in,” said Donna Nemeth, Humane Society of St. Thomas director of operations. “This clinic is our way of trying to make it a little easier for families with pets to prepare.”
