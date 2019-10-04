Daily News Staff
The Family Resource Center will host a Dog Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. starting at the Box Bar in Yacht Haven Grande.
Bring your four-legged friends out for this fundraiser to support victims of domestic violence in the Virgin Islands. $25 Registration includes you and your dog and an event T-shirt. If you don’t have a dog, you may walk one from the Humane Society that will be at the event.
Registration starts at 3 p.m. and the walk starts at 4 p.m. with an after party at the Box Bar starting at 6 p.m.
Commented