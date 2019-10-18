Daily News Staff
The fourth annual Masquerade Ball fundraising event for the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum will be held Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight at the museum across from Havensight Mall on St. Thomas.
The event will feature performances, live and silent auction items, dancing, specialty cocktails by MUTINY Island Vodka, craft beer by Leatherback Brewing Co. and food from the St. Thomas Restaurant Group.
The theme this year is “Old Hollywood Glamour.” Pre-sale tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at the museum during regular business hours or online at www.vichildrensmuseum.org/masqueradeball2019. Tickets will be available at the door for $125 per person. Masks are required, so get creative or purchase a mask at the door for $10.
