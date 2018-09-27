Daily News Staff
The V.I. Caribbean Cultural Center at the University of the Virgin Islands will host a Fiyahbun & Respect Queen Mary and Dem Bamboula Commemoration to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the St. Croix Contract Day/Fiyabun on Monday at 11 a.m. at the University of the Virgin Islands Albert A. Sheen campus. The event will include a Bamboula Roundtable titled “Recognition. Justice. Development” focused on the real Queen Mary of St. Croix Fiyahbun of 1878 and the film “Queens of the V.I.”
For more information call 340-692-4272 or visit http://viccc.uvi.edu.
