Daily News Staff
Registration is still open for the St. John Landsharks Francis Bay Fives race, set for Sunday at 8 a.m. The race is a “runner’s choice,” with the option of a 5-mile or 5K fun run, each beginning and ending at Francis Bay and featuring a variety of terrain including roads, trails, and a finish on the beach.
Registration is $5 and the event is capped at 75 participants. Walkers are welcome to sign up for the 5K course. Participants can sign up at www.stjohnlandsharks.com or at the Tap Room during regular business hours, until Saturday at 4 p.m. Registration will be open on race day between 6:45 and 7:30 a.m. Water and sports drinks will be offered during the race, and the top male and female finisher for each course will receive a prize. St. John Rescue and the Virgin Islands National Park will be onsite to monitor and provide support. For more information, email stjohnlandsharks@gmail.com.
