Daily News Staff
Join the next “In Good Company,” Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This social hour celebrating local leaders is held monthly. This month’s guest is Padriac Coursey, producer, audio-engineer, song-writer and owner of Aqua Sound Studios and Ocean Records.
Growing up on St. Croix, with his mother playing piano and guitar and his father writing poetry, Coursey began writing lyrics and strumming a guitar at an early age. After graduating from St. Joseph’s High School, earning a film and audio engineering degree from the Art Institute of Philadelphia and experiencing the East Coast music scene for eight years, Coursey teamed up with two-time Grammy winner Ted Greenberg and launched Fluid Productions, where they worked with musicians utilizing the Cello Studios in Los Angeles. In 2008, after more than ten years working in the music industry, Coursey returned to St. Croix and opened Aqua Sounds Studios and launched Ocean Records. Aqua Sounds has recorded numerous albums and artists, including works by Jahman, Pressure, Laurent “Tippy-I” Alfred, Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights, El Bandito, Ric Duze, Mesh Ka, and many others. Learn about his journey, challenges, collaborations and future plans at this acoustic conversation at Company House Hotel in Christiansted.
