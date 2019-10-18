Daily News Staff
Pirates will be in force this weekend on St. Thomas and St. Croix, with two days of fun and two benefits for charity.
The adults get to play pirate Saturday with the Hunt for a Cure fundraiser treasure hunt starting at Sapphire Beach Bar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Teams will compete to solve puzzles throughout the island and work out clues to discover the buried treasure and grand prize, a day trip on a 60-foot Sea Ray. Winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. at Sapphire Beach, followed by music and games. Registration is $1,200 for teams of up to 10 people.
Proceeds benefit Patient Assist VI and Cancer Support VI. Visit tropicaltreasurehunt.com.
It’s the kids’ turn on Sunday on St. Croix. A Pieces of Eight Treasure Hunt wish list event for the Ricardo Richards Elementary School will be held at Serenity’s Nest (on Northshore Road toward the marina on the left-hand side). Every child participant will put on their pirate costumes (everything on their heads such as the eye patch and gold colored earring they get to take home) and then form “crews with a captain.” There are eight pirate puzzles for crews to solve including finding gold nuggets, walking the plank to look in the shark’s mouth for a clue and using flashlights to discover secret letters with glow in the dark paint. Pirate crews will try to figure out “who stole the treasure” and open the final treasure chest for a prize. All proceeds from a raffle will benefit the Ricardo Richards Elementary School wish list. Treasure hunts are 30 to 45 minutes long, held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, available at dodatstx.com.
