Daily News Staff
The sixth annual Bartender and Server Summer Games and Toga Party will be held Saturday at the New Deep End Bar and Grill on St. Croix from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Teams from bars and restaurants are welcome, or team up with friends for a fun afternoon to benefit the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center. Cheer on your favorites as they compete for prizes, and sample the Mutiny Vodka drinks that the teams create. There will be music Kurt Schindler and Adrian Rogers, a raffle, food and drink, games and dogs and puppies for adoption.
Commented