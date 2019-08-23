The Love City Pan Dragons, St. John’s only steel band, will resume its program today at 3:30 p.m. at the pan yard next to the Sports, Parks and Recreation Center in Cruz Bay.
Those interested in joining the band are invited to attend this practice, when enrollment will be open. The Pan Dragons is open to everyone age 8 and older, and no prior music experience is required. The band will only be open to new members during the beginning of the season, so please sign up by Sept. 6. Pan Dragons instructor Ikema Dyer is a seasoned professional with years of teaching, arranging, and performing experience.
New and returning members should be advised that they must be available for all practices, which take place on Fridays from 3:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, members must be available for performances at various community events and monthly showings the first Saturday of each month in the Franklin Powell Sr. Park. The Love City Pan Dragons is an all-volunteer organization, and parents whose children are in the band will be expected to contribute in various ways.
For further info, call 340-690-2420.
