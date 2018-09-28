Daily News Staff
In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the V.I. Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Council will present “Momma Was a Mutha…Shut Yo Mouth,” an autobiographical one-woman show by actor, writer and international speaker Fee King, next week at both campuses of the University of the Virgin Islands.
King was nominated for the NAACP Best Lead Female. Her show tells the story of one woman surviving a childhood of sexual abuse while witnessing domestic violence amid her mother’s wild and raucous, trash-talking weekend house parties full of that R & B music from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s.
The show will be held Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Little Theater at UVI’s St. Thomas campus and Thursday at the Cafetorium on the St. Croix campus. Admission is $10 for the general public and free for UVI students. Reserve seats at www.vidvsac.org.
In addition to the show, King will present a “Creating Your Own Story” writing workshop in the Little Theater on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday on the St. Croix campus at 1 p.m. The workshop is intended for survivors, mother and daughters, advocates, non-profit organizations, theater and human services students, mental health care professionals and young adults age 14 through 24. Reserve seats at: https://vidvsac.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.