A Music for the Heart Benefit Concert for local musician Clifton “Cliff” Finch will be held Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. in Emancipation Garden on St. Thomas. Admission is free, but donations will go toward medical expenses.
A few weeks ago, Finch suffered a heart attack. With severe blockage to several arteries, it was determined that he needed to undergo surgery, followed by a six to eight-week stay for recovery and rehabilitation in Puerto Rico. This requires housing, transportation, meals, medication and more, which he must pay out of pocket.
Finch is one of the Virgin Islands’ most talented bassists, playing throughout the territory, Caribbean and at the national level for more than 50 years. He continues to play alongside most of the Virgin Islands’ renowned musicians of diverse genres, with great emphasis on jazz.
The music industry in the territory has been extremely challenging after Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Musicians have been struggling to find venues to make money, with the closing of major hotels, clubs and restaurants. Musicians, particularly of the jazz genre, have been forced to play, most times, for little or no money. This, coupled with Cliff’s inability to play for the last month, has created an even greater financial hardship. A www.GoFundMe.com page has been established to help Finch financially before, during and after surgery.
Featured artists for the concert are Louis Taylor and Friends, Full Circle Band, Roan Creque and Company, Lorna Freeman, Jeannette Rhymer, Inity Reggae Xplosion, Shakima Jones-Sprauve, and Reunited: Gwen, Desiree, Yvette, Pipe Dream, Sidney Bell, Randolph Raymo.
