Daily News Staff
The new Sion Farm Distillery, the maker of Mutiny Island Vodka, newly opened in the former home of Island Dairies on St. Croix, announces its grand opening celebration to be held Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m., featuring a free afternoon of food, music and family fun.
Mutiny Island Vodka, the world’s first island vodka handcrafted from breadfruit and distilled on St. Croix, will be the highlight of the celebration.
Entertainment includes performances by Pressure, Kap Te’o-Tafiti, celebrity Chef Sam Choy, Kurt Schindler, Adriana Veliz and Romanza, Junie, Ay-Ay Cultural Dance Company Inc., Guardians of Culture and host Todd Manley.
