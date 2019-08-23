Daily News Staff
The Humane Society of St. Thomas 2020 Pet Calendar is open for photo submissions starting Thursday through Sept. 30.
Enter your favorite photo of your pet on the hsstt.com website for a chance to win prizes and have your pet featured in the 2020 calendar raising money for needy animals. Include a 200-word essay on how your pet has enriched your life.
Entry is $10 and each vote is $1. The grand prize winner will be featured on the cover and on one month of the calendar and will receive an original oil on canvas by artist Christine O’Keefe and a complimentary weekend stay at Emerald Beach Hotel with your pet. Call 340-513-1854 for information.
