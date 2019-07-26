Daily News Staff
The La’Monique Scratch Bowling Tournament will be held Saturday at Tropical Ten Pins Bowling Center on St. Croix starting at 2 p.m.
The event honors the Virgin Islands top female bowler, who is also an honor student from St. Croix Central High. La’Monique Berrios represented the Virgin Islands and competed at the 54th QuibicaAMF Bowling World Cup in November, placing 40 out of 72. She is heading to Sam Houston University to further her education while bowling on the college team.
The registration deadline has passed, but spectators are welcome. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five bowlers and prizes will be given to the top three female bowlers. All in attendance will have the opportunity to win cash and free prizes. Event souvenir shirts will be on sale while supplies last. Proceeds from the bowling tournament will benefit St. Croix Junior Bowlers and New Attitude Parent and Teen Workshop.
