“Stand up to bullies! Don’t let them tell you what to do.” That’s the wisdom that Bannon Beaty, 10, has gained from his participation in a production of “The Rainbow Sea,” a musical that will be performed by 32 youngsters at the St. John School of the Arts.
The sole scheduled performance will held tonight at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
This is the fifth summer that an original production of Andrea Green, a composer, playwright and educator, has served as the basis of the school’s three-week summer camp. “The Rainbow Sea” was first performed at the School of the Arts in 2015, but this year’s production has something extra: Nine-year-old Elena Magnie wrote the song “But Now” about her reaction to Hurricane Irma in 2017, which has been added to the show.
The show gives youngsters guidance for how to live in a challenging world with a message of inclusivity. One of its big numbers, “Get Outta Your Shell,” is simple, melodic and catchy, said Green. “It encourages kids to ‘test the waters’ and try something new. Some of the kids were brought to the school for this production because their parents wanted them to be here, and they struggled initially because they’d never done anything like this.”
Now, Green says, they’re doing well. Musical theater teaches children the power of teamwork, the pride of performance, the importance of speaking up when it’s your turn and listening at other times.
“It teaches us that we all have parts to play, we’re all important,” Green said.
