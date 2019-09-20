Daily News Staff
St. Thomas Drives Electric poker run rally will be held Saturday at Market Square East from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise the public’s awareness of the benefits of driving electric.
Vehicle and technology demonstrations will be held throughout the day, allowing those curious about electric vehicles to talk to both salespeople and actual owners who use the vehicles here on island. Close to 20 vehicles are registered to participate in the poker run rally. Each car will get a solid green window flag to attach to their vehicle so rally participants will be easily visible as they cruise around the island.
The free event is being organized by electric car owners on St. Thomas and is open to the public. This is the first time the USVI has participated in the National Drive Electric Week festivities. For more information about St. Thomas Drives Electric Week, and to register for the EV rally visit: https://driveelectricweek.org/event php?eventid=2055.
