In Good Company, a monthly social hour celebrating local entrepreneurial leaders, will be held at Company House Hotel in Christiansted on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
This month’s featured speaker is textile designer Debbie Sun, owner and founder of Debbie Sun Design Studio.
Reinventing her silk paintings into textile designs, artist, Debbie Sun creates distinctive prints showcased on hand fans, accent pillows, silk scarves, yoga leggings, wall art and custom projects.
Her textile design business, Debbie Sun Design Studio in downtown Christiansted, features a showroom, work space and soon to be offered silk painting workshops.
