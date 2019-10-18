Daily News Staff
The Forum opens their 2019-2020 with a live performance by the Baku Trio on Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m. at Antilles School’s Prior-Jollek Hall on St. Thomas.
The Trio, under the direction of Nargiz Aliyarovo on piano, includes Byungchan Lee on violin and Cameron Crozman on cello. The group will perform selections by notable composers such as Joseph Haydn, Sergey Rachmaninoff, Ludwig van Beethoven and Kara Karayev.
New York-based Azerbaijani pianist Nargiz Aliyarov commands a broad repertoire, spanning from the Baroque to contemporary. She appears regularly in solo and chamber music recitals, and has been featured with chamber and symphonic orchestras in 40 different cities across the globe. Dr. Aliyarova has taught as a professor of piano and chamber music at the Baku Music Academy in Azerbaijan for 25 years.
Born in Seoul, Korea, Byungchan Lee is a winner of the Yuri Yankelevitch International Violin Competition and has performed alongside Stevie Wonder in Montréal as well as at the closing ceremony of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. He received his master’s degree from The Juilliard School, where he served as co-concertmaster of the orchestra. Byungchan plays on an 1869 J.B. Vuillaume violin and bow, on loan from the Canada Council for the Arts Musical Instrument Bank.
Canadian Cameron Crozman, 24, is making a name for himself both at home and internationally. An avid collaborator and chamber musician, Cameron regularly shares the stage with world-class artists and appears at festivals around the world. He currently plays the Spanish cello “El Tiburon” attributed to Juan Guillami of Barcelona circa 1769, on loan from the Canada Council for the Arts Instrument Bank.
The Forum is building a platform for young Virgin Islanders by providing an outlet to perform, and will, for the first time, feature talented students in the Court Yard prior to the concert. From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. the local saxophone quartet OPUS 4 will perform under the direction of Niels Gooding.
Small plates and beverages will be available at 7 p.m. by Amalia Cafe.
Tickets are available on instaseats.com and are $25, free for children, $10 for teachers and $5 for students with I.D. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office or at Frenchtown Deli, The Medicine Shoppe, Antilles Administrative Building and Chelsea’s Drugstore.
The Trio will hold a workshop today at 1 p.m. at the University of the Virgin Islands Music Building. The workshop is open to the public.
