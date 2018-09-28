Daily News Staff
Marine science researchers will host a STEM turtle tagging event Saturday at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Center for Marine and Environmental Studies from noon to 2 p.m.
Participants will be able to get up close and personal with endangered sea turtles while helping with research data. Marine biologists will discuss current and ongoing sea turtle research, conservation and biology within the territory.
Fun activities and refreshments will be available.
